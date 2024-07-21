(Air Stalkers) Athey's Moor Airfield, Longframlington, Morpeth, Northumberland

THUMBNAIL: CAMERA LENS FOCUSED AT CORRECT DISTANCE MARKED ON LENS BARREL BETWEEN 2.8M AND 4M LENGTH ABOVE, UNSAFE FLYING REPORT TO CAA: 34869

MADE AT LEAST 500 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS AGAINST G-CDNM

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me 1984.

24/7/24 G-MZOG, JAMES EDGEWORTH IN G-CMLL OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORTED



23/7/24 G-CMLG OVERHEAD AGAIN UNSAFE FLY, G-ATRM OVERHEAD TWICE GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

21/7/24 G-AWUJ UNSAFE FLY REPORTED 7 TIMES THE PILOT OF G-AWUJ IS LORD STEVENS OF KIRKWHELPINGTON (A FORMER MET CHIEF CONSTABLE) RAF CHIPMUNK OVERHEAD WB569 UNSAFE FLY REPORTED TWICE, G-ASZU OVERHEAD 3 TIMES 7M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, G-MZOG OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY, HALINA WOOLDRIGE IN G-CGNG UNSAFE FLY, G-CDNM OVERHEAD 4M DISTANCE UNSAFE FLY, G-BGKS OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, TREVOR PARISH IN G-BTAW NEARLY CRASHED INTO BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

ONLY THE MOST STYLISH PAEDOPHILES GET KNIGHTED. TONY BLAIR

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

FREEMASON AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON

Misfeasance in public office occurs when a public official, public servant or public body knowingly and willingly acts in a manner with the realisation that their actions are likely to cause loss, harm or suffering to another

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) cleared of all wrong doing in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned (twice), imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails

(THE PEOPLE RETAIN AUTHORITY OVER THEIR GOVERNMENTS)

Magna Carta lawful document peace treaty forever.

(Clause 39) No free man shall be seized or imprisoned, or stripped of his rights or possessions, or outlawed or exiled, or deprived of his standing in any way, nor will we proceed with force against him, or send others to do so, except by the lawful judgment of his equals or by the law of the land

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S

Police Commanders, Military, Politicians, Public Servants, media, religions, corporations and banks worldwide unfortunately currently support the nefarious corporate banking authoritarian 5g'SMART'/DIGITAL, geo engineering/chemtrail slow kill, track and trace surveillance agendas.

Ten Police units have been involved in my air harassment G-NEAU, G-TVHB, G-POLA, G-POLB, G-CPAS, G-POLX, G-POLV, G-POLZ, G-EMID, AND G-POLS

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel I

⁣⁣US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks.

Project soul catcher.

⁣5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

14. The multi-functional RFDE system of claim

12, wherein the mobile vehicle is an aircraft.