EMF from recliner sofa

An old lady is complaining about some kind of electric shock feeling in her head when she tries to rest and sleep. The EMF from her sofa may be related to her problem.
Gigahertz ME meters:
There are many webshops to buy these meters, here are some examples:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
https://www.geotellurique.fr/6-detecteurs-basses-frequences
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/emf-meters
https://www.vitalitools.nl/
Esmog Spion:
https://www.esmog-shop.com/messtechnik/endotronic/
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
