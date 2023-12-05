Quo Vadis





Dec 3, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 2, 2023:





Our Lady's message to Pedro follows here:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Pray.





Seek Jesus who loves you and is waiting for you with open arms.





The men have defied the Creator and are walking towards a great abyss. Turn ye around quickly.





My Lord has prepared for you what human eyes have never seen.





The eternal life with God will be the reward for the just.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus needs you.





You will still have many years of hard trials.





The betrayers of the faith will deny the dogmas and the Sacred will be thrown out.





Courage!





Even in the midst of trials, testify that ye are of Jesus.





Your weapon of defence is the truth.





Onward, without fear!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on June 13th, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, go forth with joy!





What my Jesus has prepared for the righteous, human eyes have never seen.





Humanity will experience the anguish of a condemned man, because men have turned away from the Creator, but those who remain faithful until the end will experience great joy.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





It is in this life, and not in another, that you must testify that you belong to Jesus.





Do not forget: everything in this life will pass away, but God’s grace within you will be eternal.





Courage!





I will pray to my Jesus for you.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the true Magisterium of the Church of my Jesus.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





