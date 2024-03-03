BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Epistle to the Hebrews Part 3: Take Heed!
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
18 views • 03/03/2024

The second chapter reminds us not to forget that holy angels were used by God long ago to bring the children of Israel out of Egypt. They did not tolerate sin and many Israelite's had their names blotted from God's book. This is a danger Christians will face someday with the Mark of the Beast and the apostle Paul reminded the reader to remember the signs and wonders God has done and continues to do.

Jesus did not die on the cross for the angels, but was tempted in all ways just like us, and someday we will rule the new creation with Him. So no matter what you're going through, Jesus is able to relate to your trials; He will comfort those who call upon His name and see you through to the end.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2012/RLJ-1356.htm

RLJ-1356 -- AUGUST 19, 2012

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty: https://eaec.org/donation.htm

jesuspaulhebrews
