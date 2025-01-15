BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Natural Rights are part of the Rule of Law The government must respect must ensure Natural rights
Most people are unaware that they possess Natural rights, that these right are not given to them by the government nor are they created by the government. By the operation of the rule of law men and woman are born with these rights. It was the governments obligation to teach you about your natural rights and they never did. GOT TO WONDER WHY. There are people of all ages everywhere around who have never even heard of natural rights. WHY IS THAT SO. Well listen to this video and you will begin to see why you were never taught your natural rights.

https://www.eternallyaware.com/index.html

https://www.eternallyaware.com/united-states-of-america.html

health rangerconstitutionartificial intelligencehuman rightsnatural rightschat gptfoundational lawabsolute rights
