BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada: Past Present and Future with The Hon. Preston Manning PART 1
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 5 months ago

DONATE: To donate to help us produce more shows please click here: https://www.faytene.tv/donate


I’m thrilled to invite you to an exclusive interview with The Hon. Preston Manning, a key figure in Canada's national landscape. Following the legacy of his father, he played a pivotal role in founding the Reform Party, which led to the current Conservative Party of Canada.


In our conversation, filmed in late 2024, Mr. Manning shares his experiences and insights on improving Canada’s future, focusing on fiscal conservatism, innovation, and entrepreneurship.


In this week’s show, we discuss:


// The greatest threats to the future of Canada

// The greatest opportunities

// The first thing he would do if he became Prime Minister of Canada

// What the average person can, and should, do to impact our nation for the better.


He also shared an amazing story about how Canada helped fund Billy Graham at the peak of his ministry!


Mr. Manning authored several books including, Do Something!: 365 Ways You Can Strengthen Canada. We discuss the content of this book throughout the shows.


This week’s show is the first part of our conversation. We will be airing the rest over the next few weeks.


Thanks for joining me! Please like, share and subscribe to our YouTube channel to ensure you never miss a show.


Blessings,


Faytene

Anchor Host, Faytene TV


____________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________


If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm


FIND US AT:


Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#canada #primeminister #prestonmanning #faytene #transformation #reformation #civicengagement

Keywords
canadareformationtransformationprimeministerprestonmanningfaytenecivicengagement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy