The Real Cost of Gas: RFK Jr. Exposes Hidden Subsidies and Environmental Impact

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, I dove into the critical issue of corporate capture of the government, particularly focusing on the oil industry. I debunked the misleading claim that Robert F Kennedy Jr wants $12 gas, explaining that, in reality, we're already paying that amount indirectly through subsidies, healthcare costs, and environmental damage. RFK Jr argued that this hidden cost stifles innovation and true free-market capitalism. I called out conservatives for ignoring this manipulation by Big Oil and stressed the need for transparency and government disengagement from corporate interests to foster genuine economic progress and innovation.





Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Anna Matson: https://rumble.com/v55qw1s-rfk-jr.-outshines-trump-in-tackling-americas-biggest-threats.html





If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.





Sign up for Pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com





Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.