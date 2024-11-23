BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NATO and Ukraine Hold Emergency Talks - NATO Chief Rutte Meets With Trump in Florida
The Appearance
The Appearance
303 followers
4
166 views • 6 months ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 11.12.2024


RUSSIA/UKRAINE ICBM ATTACK

1-https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-icbm-attackddnipro-38b0faf6eed2cef98bdbc9be18f58244

2-https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-missile-parliament-d374dc8ca0fa626e674d29df01ce95cd


NATO's RUTTE VISITING U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP

https://www.reuters.com/world/natos-rutte-visiting-us-president-elect-trump-de-telegraaf-reports-2024-11-22/


TRUMP's TEAM STILL HASN'T SIGNED TRANSITION POWER AGREEMENTS

1-https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trumps-team-still-hasnt-signed-transition-power-agreements-white-house-says

2-https://archive.is/RvVU7


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Emails: [email protected]

Keywords
trumpcurrent eventselectionbiblefbirussiauschristianityprayerprophecypolandmissilesnukesperezend time news reportaugusto
