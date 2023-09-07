Drink Along 86: Historic Brewing Salt and Lime Lager 4.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Local to me this brew is from Williams Az just outside of Flagstaff. Running 4.8 for the ABV, the IBUs are 18 and the SRM (lovibond) By My Eye is 8.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with me.
Big 3 my friends
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
