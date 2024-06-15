Australian Funeral Director Talks about the excess death situation...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Breaking news. Tonight, for the first time, an Australian Funeral
Director, of 30 years experience, has spoken about the deaths being seen
at the funeral homes.
"This has been going on for 2.5 years. Its a lot of 'sudden', a lot of turbo cancers, and heart disease.
It's a lot of people who are young and healthy and they are just dropping dead.
This is something you didn't hear 5 years ago, 10 years ago. It's suddenly, that's all you are hearing."
Watch the full thing here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Kw_TcFEFM4&ab_channel=TopherField
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/