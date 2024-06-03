Terrifying Recollections of Hybrid Alien Impregnation and Alien Avatars - Karin Wilkinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
People usually describe seeing a similar thing when they recount an alien abduction or watch a movie: a little gray or green being, thin body, a huge egg-shaped bald head with wide black eyes. This description is similar to what Karin Wilkinson remembers when she was abducted throughout her childhood. Karin has written about her life experiences as a trauma survivor with extraterrestrial experiences and recounts how painful it was to lose her baby, and what happened to her when she was allegedly taken to an underground base as an abductee after her tragic loss. Karin also discusses her theory about alien “avatars.”
TAKEAWAYS
Demons are constantly searching for a body to inhabit, as demonstrated in Matthew 8
Karin explains that she believes non-human entities have the capacity to manipulate space and time in ways that we do not understand
Her experience with an early miscarriage led her to question how and when she really got pregnant
Karin believes demons are the spirits of deceased Nephilim
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Signup for the CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/
Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest book: https://bit.ly/3Jx6933
🔗 CONNECT WITH KARIN WILKINSON
Website: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/44jHwR2
Instagram: https://bit.ly/44iS2rJ
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina
Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/