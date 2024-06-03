BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Terrifying Recollections of Hybrid Alien Impregnation and Alien Avatars - Karin Wilkinson
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
47 views • 11 months ago


People usually describe seeing a similar thing when they recount an alien abduction or watch a movie: a little gray or green being, thin body, a huge egg-shaped bald head with wide black eyes. This description is similar to what Karin Wilkinson remembers when she was abducted throughout her childhood. Karin has written about her life experiences as a trauma survivor with extraterrestrial experiences and recounts how painful it was to lose her baby, and what happened to her when she was allegedly taken to an underground base as an abductee after her tragic loss. Karin also discusses her theory about alien “avatars.”



TAKEAWAYS


Demons are constantly searching for a body to inhabit, as demonstrated in Matthew 8


Karin explains that she believes non-human entities have the capacity to manipulate space and time in ways that we do not understand


Her experience with an early miscarriage led her to question how and when she really got pregnant


Karin believes demons are the spirits of deceased Nephilim



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Signup for the CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/

Stolen Seed, Evil Harvest book: https://bit.ly/3Jx6933


🔗 CONNECT WITH KARIN WILKINSON

Website: https://karinwilkinsonauthor.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/44jHwR2

Instagram: https://bit.ly/44iS2rJ


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Sanus 1 (get 10% off with code Tina10): www.sanus1.com/Tina10

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Epic Will (get 20% off with code TINA): https://www.epicwill.com/tina

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
aliensufodemonsextraterrestrialgiantsnephilimspiritstraumahybridavatarsgraytina griffincounter culture mom showstolen seedkarin wilkinsonegg shaped
