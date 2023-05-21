Civilians of Artyomovsk (Bakhmut) said that in the past - Ukrainian Police Detained Citizens simply for Reading Russian Media and Social Networks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Civilians of Artyomovsk said that Ukrainian police detained citizens simply for reading Russian media and social networks:
- They checked documents and the phone. They started burrowing into the man’s phone and simply took him away later. They twisted him hard, hands behind his back, and brought him away. We don't know where they took him.