White House Claims Ability to Manipulate Time and Space???

The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios spoke at the Endless Frontiers Retreat in Austin, Texas on April 14, 2025 on "THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICAN INNOVATION." Something he said has caused a bit of a stir. "Our technologies permit us to manipulate time and space. They leave distance annihilated." Did he mean to admit that we have the ability to manipulate time and space?
When will time be reset? Is this revealed in John 18?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eO0tCF8NIQA&lc=Ugwic_BOxQ-wgoInE454AaABAg
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WhiteHouseTimeSpace.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
