NSW MP Rory Amon Charged With REPEATED Child Sex Offences
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
53 views • 8 months ago

He went to court today Friday, here is current info of repeated rapings.

❗️The NSW Liberal party's Shadow Minister for Youth Rory Amon has resigned from parliament after being charged with 7 acts of pedophilia against a local 13 year old boy.

⚡️The charges include five counts of having sexual intercourse with a child over 10 and under 14, and two counts of attempted sexual intercourse with a child over 10 and under 14.

⚡️The NSW Parliamentarian was also charged with two counts of indecent assault on a child under 16 years of age, and committing an act of indecency against a child under 16 years.

⚡️His lawyers appeared in Manly Local Court on Friday afternoon and tried to get a suppression order to block media from identifying him and reporting the allegations but the judge refused to grant the non-publication order.

🤬Amon was granted bail. He must report to police once daily and he is not allowed to contact the alleged victim or any witnesses for the prosecution.

Source: Daily Mail

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13795193/Sydney-Northern-Beaches-Liberal-MP-Rory-Amon-Manly-Court.html

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
