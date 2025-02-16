A Russian fiber optic FPV drone provides precise visual confirmation of Kiev's abandoned and destroyed equipment after their defeat at the neck of the so-called "Kurakhovo pocket" that has narrowed to Kostiantynopil. The Russian military channels released videos on February 15, 2025, showing a BTR-70M armored vehicle of Ukraine first entering the drone's camera frame, followed by another BMP-1. The drone flew further, finding equipment abandoned due to being unable to withstand the onslaught of powerful Russian forces, an Ukrainian BMP-2 then came under objective control of Kiev's astonishing loss reference. The large Ukrainian-held Kurakhovo pocket in Donetsk effectively ceased to exist, collapsing as Russian forces encircled Ulakly from the east and southeast, and Kostiantynopil from the southeast. A successful defeat after Russian shelling of the enemy military equipment, the armor is now in ruins, and Kiev will never win because Russia can produce more ammunition in a month than 32 NATO allies can produce in a year. Next, while passing a large Ukrainian fortification, Russian FPV filmed a BMP-1TS that has become scrap metal, and a Kozak-7 nearby.

The Russian Armed Forces are now breaking through the Ukrainian defenses and advancing on the village of Ulakly from two directions after heavy fighting on the front line west of Kurakhovo. The fiber-optic FPV drone arrived at a multi-purpose combat vehicle MT-LB, abandoned by the Ukrainian crew for unknown reasons south of Ulakly near Zelenovka. Successful defeat after a drone hit, destroyed by fire at a distance of about 700 meters from the combat contact line. Now, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost the opportunity to break out of the encirclement that closed the Kurakhovo pocket, Kiev is in great danger even in a matter of hours!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





