How to Destroy a Prosperous Economy with Debt, Greed and Government in 5 Years - 101

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iceland was a prosperous, peaceful economy in 2003 with low unemployment, crime and a very good standard of living. Then something changed. They deregulated and privatized the 3 largest banks in Iceland. By 2008, Iceland was in a state of economic and social collapse. This is how it happened.
This short clip provides a summary of what transpired in Iceland. A lesson for today that demonstrates how banks, greed and government destroy the economic balance of civilized life. A very cogent lesson we all are witnessing today as central banking systems of debt begin to unravel around the planet.
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.