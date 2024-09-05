204 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Then, Now & To Come, History Will Repeat Itself - Daniel 11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Episode 204 we take a look at Daniel 11, and especially how verses 30 - 36 to verses 40 - 45 tie together and how they play out currently and in the future. According to prophecy history will repeat itself. Can we then change the role players that will be active in this prophecy?
