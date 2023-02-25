U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 13 OF 13, CORONAVIRUS ─ THE MAGIC MICROBE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- Dr. Andrew Kaufman: "This pandemic is a completely manufactured public relations marketing operation and actually there's no virus, no disease, but there are major changes in government policy and in all areas of government that limit freedoms."
Ted Aranda
PLEASE NOTE: the website raftd.org is now defunct and has been succeeded by taranda.org.