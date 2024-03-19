Pets in Love





Mar 18, 2024





Frustrated by Human Indifference, Poor Dog Tearfully Gave Up Begging for Help

If one day you came across a dog lying motionless on the road, would you stop to help or would you ignore it?

Lucy is an old dog who has lived in this small town for several years. He often goes back and forth to this street looking for food. No one knows why that day Lucy lay still on the sidewalk. They only knew that it was raining heavily that day. The next morning, Lucy was lying motionless. There were many people and vehicles passing by, but no one stopped to help Lucy. He cried out in pain and gradually weakened, in the end Lucy chose to stay quiet.

After a morning of more than 5 hours of lying quietly, a girl contacted the rescue team and informed them about Lucy's condition. Fortunately, among the thousands of people passing by, there was a heart worried about Lucy.





