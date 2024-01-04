Dollar Dumping & Credit Crisis In 2024 | Alasdair Macleod (Part 1)

If interest rates fall, Dollar dumping will accelerate. Foreigners have already started selling the Dollar, says Alasdair Macleod, head of research at Gold Money. "It's becoming increasingly apparent that the US government is stuck in a debt trap," he says. He expects a credit crisis in 2024. The entire financial system is built on credit, he says, so a credit crisis will impact everyone. This is part 1. Part 2 will be released soon on this channel! WEEKLY SPECIALS (while supplies last!) 1 oz Noah's ark coins: $3.49 over spot 1 oz "Trump Wanted For President" bars: $3.15 over spot 1/4 oz Gold Maple Leaf coins @ $65.00 over melt (2 coin minimum) CALL US: 1-888-81-LIBERTY (1-888-815-4237) or email your name and phone number to [email protected] INTERVIEW TIMELINE: 0:00 Intro 2:23 Gold outlook 11:00 Gold & credit 19:29 Banking system 30:30 Interest rates
