HISTORIC STUDY ON VACCINE INJURED LOOKING FOR PARTICIPANTS
High Hopes
High Hopes
673 views • 11/24/2023

Del Bigtree at the HighWire



Nov 17, 2023



Pioneer for the vaccine injured, Brianne Dressen, co-chair of React19, discusses a new study aimed at solving the mystery around the massive amount of people injured by the COVID-19 vaccine. Teaming up with the University of Maryland, Baltimore, this completely anonymous study will survey those injured by the vaccine, hoping to find mechanisms of the myriad of injuries post vaccination, and more importantly, potential treatments and cures for those affected. Find out how you can make a difference by joining the study today.



#React19 #BrianneDressen #Covid19 #VaccineInjury



Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3wcmqy-historic-study-on-vaccine-injured-looking-for-participants.html

adverse effectsvaccine injuriesdel bigtreehighwirestudycureshistorictreatmentscovid-19covidvaccine injuredbrianne dressenparticipantsreact19
