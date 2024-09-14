BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Twin Dragons (2018, NES)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
14 views • 8 months ago

Twin Dragons is a platformer developed and published by French company Broke Studio. It was also released for PC.

The Dragon Twins are Dinky and Minky, two drgon children who live on top of a mountain on an island with their parents. One day, while their parents went hunting, a sorcerer steals the egg of their unhatched sibling in order to increase his power. Dinky and Minky go after him to get back the egg.

The game is divided into several zones. Each zone contains three stages and a boss fight. You can jump and shoot fireballs. Collecting a red chili gives you the power to shoot bigger fireballs when pressing up and fire. Collecting green chilis will give you additional hit points and extra-lives (one for each 100 chilis). Hearts will refill your health.

Keywords
nesplatformerbroke studio
