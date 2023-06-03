BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicole on Winn Tucson: We're deeply concerned about how deep the CCP’s infiltration has gone into the US federal government agencies and Capitol Hill
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
68 views • 06/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2iko7ac176

05/31/2023 Nicole on Winn Tucson: We're deeply concerned about how deep the CCP’s infiltration has gone into the US federal government agencies and Capitol Hill. The RNC big donors like Elliott Broidy and Steve Wynn, and DOJ lawyer, George Higginbotham, cut the secret deal with the CCP to influence the White House and the Department of Justice on behalf of the CCP. Christopher Wray, and Merrick Garland targeted the Chinese students, who are really small compared with the much bigger violation.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


05/31/2023 妮可做客Winn Tucson：我们非常担心中共渗透美国联邦政府机构及国会山的程度。埃利奥特·布罗伊迪和史蒂芬·永利等共和党全国委员会的大额捐款人及前司法部律师乔治·海根巴瑟姆，与中共达成了秘密协议，代表中共影响白宫和司法部。克里斯托弗·雷和梅里克·加兰盯住了中国学生，而这些学生与真正的犯罪分子相比只是小巫见大巫。

 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy