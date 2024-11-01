BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Did God Show Amazing Grace to Rahab?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
37 views • 7 months ago

In this episode, we explore the powerful story of Rahab and God's amazing grace that saved her. The speaker shares personal reflections on faith, encouraging listeners to boldly share their belief in Christ. He underscores the importance of confessing faith openly and provides various Biblical references such as Colossians 1:14, John 3:36, and Romans 10:9-10. The narrative includes examples from the speaker's life about maintaining faith despite challenges and mockery, reminding viewers of the eternal forgiveness and love offered by God. The episode emphasizes that true belief is more than just hearing about God; it's trusting and acting upon that faith.

00:00 Opening Prayer and Introduction
00:57 Sharing the Message of God's Grace
03:16 Rehab's Faith and Confession
07:24 Encouragement to Profess Faith
08:02 Personal Testimony and Reflection
10:29 Final Thoughts and Call to Action

Keywords
forgivenessgracejesusdevotionchristianityfaithsermonadulteryredemptionsinswordofgodbiblestudyspiritualguidanceamazinggracegospelteachingjohn8faithjourney
