The Miracle of Compound Interest

Compound interest has been called the eighth wonder of the world. And with good reason. It magically turns a little bit of money, invested wisely, into a whole lot of cash. Even Albert Einstein is said to have called it one of the greatest mathematical concepts of our time.

The more time compound interest has to work, the more powerful it becomes. This is why getting started early with investing for goals like college and retirement are so important. The more time compounding works for you, the less you have to work.

