A GAZA VET Struggles to Take Care of the CATS that Displaced Palestinians Had to Leave Behind

Sharing this video from 'Middle East Eye'. Info below.

"We have around 50 cats from people who were displaced or people who were not able to continue taking care of them"

In Gaza, a vet is struggling to care for 50 cats left behind by people who were displaced or couldn't look after their pets anymore. The biggest challenge, the vet says, is not having enough medical supplies or the right kind of food for the cats. To help, they're using medicines and food meant for humans.

