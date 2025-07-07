OSight SE Enclosed Emitter Red Dot Sight for Severe Environments - Minuteman Review

Ambidextral Gunfighter

OSight SE is the budget friendly version of the original OSight S.





When I first heard about the SE from my media contact, I assumed it was a polymer housing version…kind of like Shield Sights SMSc with respect to the RMSc.





My presumption was totally wrong. The OSight SE is simply the non-rechargeable version of OSight’s original red dot sight. Actually…not simply.





The SE uses a replaceable CR1620 battery. That charging cover for the original was very cool and a great way for OSight to establish a foothold in the red dot optic market. But I expressed some reservations about the lifespan of a non-replaceable, rechargeable battery.





The CR 1620, smaller than the more popular CR 1632 or 2032, so it will need to be replaced more often. But with its side loading tray, easy to replace without risking your zero.





The exact same lenses. The exact same external dimensions. The exact same windage and elevation adjustments.





The SE is housed in a 7075 T6 housing. The original’s OAL aluminum alloy being OSights’ proprietary alloy that supposedly combines the best features of 7075 and Titanium. I prefer the SE’s 7075 over the metallurgical unknown of OAL





Just like the original, it has the same low, ¼’ deck height so is a great candidate for co-witnessing with standard pistol sights.





The same reticle options. Standard 2MOA dot, Circle, and circle dot. For longer battery life, go with dot. For hunting, I might prefer Circle Dot. However, the SE has no auto brightness…not a terrible loss given issues shooting from the shade into brightly lit targets.





SE includes the same OSight FN screw kit that will accommodate 99% of all mounting needs. The SE includes 2 spare screws for the battery compartment. Nice.





The same elevation and windage adjustments, so lacking in tactile or audible clicks..similar to Shield Sights so they could benefit from something like the Shield Mini-Wheel.





The same IPX7 1 meter water resistance is better than some. The operating temperature range is much improved with the SE. The original, the Osight S, was undermined by a limited 30 degrees F to 113 degrees Fahrenheit range. Presumably a limitation of the rechargeable battery. The SE has a far greater temperature range of -22 degrees F to 140. Able to endure Wyoming winter so I'll henceforth refer to the OSight SE as OSight Severe Environment.





Rechargeable was cool. But I much prefer the OSight SE…OSight Severe Environment.