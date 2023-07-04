Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 3





▪️A large-scale attack by Geran-2 drones was recorded in a number of Ukrainian regions.





In Sumy, drones struck the office of the Security Service of Ukraine: several dozen employees were severely injured.





▪️In the Starobil's'k direction, the AFU are attempting to counterattack at the Torske salient and in the Serebryansʹkyy forestry.





Russian troops are actively defending and holding previously occupied positions.





▪️The AFU continue shelling the settlements of the Donetsk agglomeration.





Olenivka came under heavy fire. A shuttle bus was hit and one person was killed.





▪️In the Vremivka sector, the AFU command is regrouping its forces and redeploying reserves.





In turn, Russian artillery and aviation are hitting detected enemy dislocations and strongholds.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian units counterattack the advanced AFU positions near Robotyne.





The enemy, which had no time to consolidate, retreats and suffers losses in manpower and armored vehicles.





▪️A Ukrainian Su-25 attack aircraft was destroyed near Novoandriivka.





Over the past two days, three enemy warplanes have already been destroyed in this area.





▪️In the Kherson direction, fighting continues on Antonivsʹkyy Island, where the AFU landing groups are disembarking in the area of the destroyed bridge.





The full clearance of the area is complicated due to the constant AFU artillery fire from the opposite bank.