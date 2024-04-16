The Rock Almighty. Your Vision Is Your Blueprint For Life

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.





Enjoy this special message of vision by the late Dr. Muyles Munroe.

Get plenty more from this legendary ministry:

https://amzn.to/3JfEsvs





Music video credit:

https://amzn.to/3Ui3CQp

Narnia - Topic

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_wDm-Vd-mk3ohNzvZq11A





4 hours of Christ-centered Rock

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Daily on US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioSpring