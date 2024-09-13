The Naudet Brother's footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Only 2 known cameramen managed to attain live footage of Fight 11 impacting Tower 1 of the WTC on 9/11. One of them was in NY to record a documentary with his brother on routine, day-to-day life of a proby (rookie) working @ a firehall (Engine 7/Ladder 1 [different trucks], Battalion 1[shift]) in Lower Manhattan. Jules Nuadet got far more than he bargained for on their journey.
I will post priceless footage from the 2nd recorder tmrw...