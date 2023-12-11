© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From a couple of years back. I was in my old stomping grounds of Playa Del Rey staying right on the beach. The place had a piano. A little beat up and out of tune from the salt air and such but it worked. One of my favorite pieces by Beethoven, Moonlight Sonata (The Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-sharp minor).