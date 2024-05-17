Who abides in you: the Holy Spirit or the spirit of disobedience?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 6, 2024.





God is love. God loves us. God made us in His image and likeness to reflect Himself in us. God wants us to trust Him. To have faith in Him. To obey Him. To love Him. To abide in His love as He is love.





In these end times of spiritual turmoil and immorality, we need to examine ourselves with the Bible as our barometer to know if we are carnal or are being led by the Holy Spirit to have faith in Christ and being servants of obedience unto righteousness, the righteousness or sinlessness of Christ.





In Romans 6:14, we read: For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace. 16 Know ye not, that to whom ye yield yourselves servants to obey, his servants ye are to whom ye obey; whether of sin unto death, or of obedience unto righteousness?





Hebrews 10:16 says: This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them.





What are those laws that God speaks about? His holy ten commandments, which are eternal and represent love as God, Who is the Author of His holy ten commandments, is eternal and is love.





And that brings us to Romans 7:25 which says: I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord. So then with the mind I myself serve the law of God; but with the flesh the law of sin.





Individuals who live according to the flesh abide by the law of sin. They are children of disobedience being moved by satan, the prince of the power of the air, to sin against God in Ephesians 2:2. They break the law of God wilfully because the spirit of disobedience abides in them.





Romans 8:6-8 says: 6 For to be carnally minded is death; but to be spiritually minded is life and peace. 7 Because the carnal mind is enmity against God: for it is not subject to the law of God, neither indeed can be. 8 So then they that are in the flesh cannot please God.





This is what Romans 6:14-16; Romans 7:25 and Romans 8:1, 6-8 tell us: either you are carnal and are children of disobedience who reject the law of love of God or you are led by the Holy Spirit and are obedient servants of God unto righteousness by embracing and keeping the holy ten commandments of God, which again, define His love according to 1 John 5:3. And with the faith of Jesus, along with keeping the holy ten commandments of God, God will consider you as His saint as per Revelation 14:12, KJV.





