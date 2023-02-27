Isaiah 33:14 The Sinners in Zion are Afraid;

Genesis 13:13 But the men of Sodom were Wicked and Sinners before the LORD Exceedingly. Just like This Last WICKED & Perverted Generation, Jesus Christ Declared it would be Exactly like Sodom and Gomorrah: LUKE 17:24 For as the lightning, that lighteneth out of the one part under heaven, shineth unto the other part under heaven; so shall also the Son of man be in his day. 25 But first must he suffer many things, and be rejected of this generation. 26 And as it was in the days of Noe, so shall it be also in the days of the Son of man. 27 They did eat, they drank, they married wives, they were given in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, and the flood came, and destroyed them all. 28 Likewise Also As It Was in The Days of Lot; they did eat, they drank, they bought, they sold, they planted, they builded; 29 But the same day that Lot went out of Sodom it rained fire and brimstone from heaven, and destroyed them all. 30 Even thus shall it be in the day when the Son of man is revealed. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-382445

