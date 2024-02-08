EXCLUSIVE: Insider reveals stunning new details of Pope Francis' Vatican maneuvers

New shocking details from a Vatican insider are now being exclusively revealed for the first time in this special live episode of Faith and Reason, exposing the cabal and manipulation behind the election of Pope Francis. Fr. Charles Murr, author of Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry, is the confidant who has received these revelations and brings them to light for the entire world to see. The tactics of the “Deep Church” and its LGBT agenda, championed by Fr. James Martin, are being exposed at every turn. Watch now for what you need to know to confront the culture of death and break its grip upon the Catholic Church.

Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry

Was Pope John Paul I murdered? If so, by whom, and to what end? Was the Catholic liturgy sabotaged to strip it of truth, power and beauty? If so, by whom, and to what end? Was an international plot underfoot to destroy the Vatican’s financial stability? If so, by whom, and to what end?

There was one man who knew the answers to these and many other questions plaguing the post Conciliar Church. In 1975, then Archbishop Edouard Gagnon was personally commissioned by Pope Paul VI to investigate the Vatican’s Roman Curia. This thorough investigation concluded in 1978, the “year of the three Popes.”

In Murder In The 33rd Degree, author Charles T. Murr, a close and lifelong friend of Cardinal Gagnon, gives his firsthand account of what transpired during that papal investigation. Murder In The 33rd Degree answers many questions that many people have been asking for half a century.



"As a young priest in Rome, Fr. Charles Murr worked closely with Cardinal Édouard Gagnon on the dangerous mission Paul VI had entrusted to that eminent figure: investigating the Vatican curia to uncover membership in Freemasonry. Fr. Murr’s intimate role made him acquainted with the unsavory agendas of high-ranking prelates and the intrigues surrounding the death of John Paul I and the election of John Paul II… Fr. Murr does not peddle conspiracy theories; he tells the riveting story as he lived through it and recorded it in his notes and diaries—what he saw and heard, what his friends learned and suffered. Most of all, we discover how a divinely-given opportunity for serious reform was tragically refused. Murder in the Thirty-Third Degree is the most impressive eyewitness account of postconciliar Vatican politics to appear in decades."

—Dr. Peter A. Kwasniewski: PROFESSOR, COMPOSER, AUTHOR,

THE EXTASY OF LOVE IN THOMAS AQUINAS

