Am coming-out re: Tartaria's old history & Star Forts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update: Heads-up on the 5G brain-Apocalypse is extended thru mid-November due to Extension date on The Budget question! FEMA FCC 5G KILL GRID -- Todd Callender & Deb Tavares (bitchute.com)
I think this 'Tartarian re-write of history' is going to really gain BIG TIME-interest all over the world. ..Much like the 'Chariot of the Gods' book changed so many, however, this time it will be a great deal faster. This is happening NOW so more doubt will be placed on "Our own foundation," our lives, our leaders & teachers! "..Question everything!"
Are the 1500-1700 dated maps fake? ..Or are the early photographs of the buildings being "constructed" in fact photos of the stone or bricks being dis-assembled/torn-down by those who hate an 'Old former Age?'
Jon Levi & David Edward link: https://jonlevichannel.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Evidence-Old-World-David-Edward/dp/B0CJ4546QY
https://archive.org/details/fingerprintsofthegodsbygrahamhancock
Correction: Meant to say: Princess Sacagawea of the 1804-06 Lewis & Clark Expedition, not Pocahontas!
One REPO market 2019 point of view of: https://www.bis.org/publ/qtrpdf/r_qt1912v.htm
Have you ever noticed the weird, shaped cactus on the LEFT-side of the 'State of Arizona' tax-stamp-license Corporate PLATE looks more like 'the Devil's Pitchfork?'
http://annavonreitz.com/norepublicavailable.pdf
http://annavonreitz.com/sloppylanguagekills.pdf