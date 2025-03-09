BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Maria Zakharova brings a Crimean girl's 'Wish Come True'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
119 views • 6 months ago

Maria Zakharova:

On New Year's Eve, I participated in the annual charity event "The Tree of Wishes," in which the Russian Foreign Ministry and Sergey Lavrov traditionally take part. It was an incredible coincidence that I drew a ball with the cherished wish of a girl named Lera from Crimea, who wished... to meet the singer Lyusya Chebotina. Not only do we know each other well, but I also wrote the lyrics to her song, "June Song."

No sooner said than done.

On March 1, this meeting took place behind the scenes of the Russian National Victoria Award! Everyone exchanged contacts, gifts, and took photos. There was also room for musical magic: Lera and I performed one of Lyusya Chebotina's most popular songs together.

A cultural program was also organized for Lera, who came to Moscow from Crimea, along with her parents. The girl visited Red Square and the Izmailovsky Kremlin, rode a cable car over the Sparrow Hills, and enjoyed an excursion to the Ostankino television center. ⭐️

I am sure that this trip, full of vivid impressions, will leave the best memories. I wish Lera that her other dreams come true as well!

Cynthia.. adding if not known:  Maria Z is director of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. She's been the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation since 2015.

