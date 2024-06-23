💥Beach in Sevastopol, Struck by a US-supplied [cluster] ATACMS, is being inspected by Sappers and Divers

💥🇷🇺 The beach in Sevastopol, which was struck by a U.S.-supplied [cluster] ATACMS, is being inspected by sappers and divers.

Bloodstains and scattered belongings of tourists are visible at the scene of the tragedy.

As a result of the NATO-backed terrorist Kiev regime strike on Sevastopol, 124 people were injured, including 27 children, according to the assistant to the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Among the 27 children injured in Sevastopol after the attack with U.S.-supplied ATACMS with cluster munitions, 5 are in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

One of the two children that were killed was the nine-year-old daughter of the Deputy Mayor of Magadan, Oleg Averyanov, according to the city's mayor, Yuri Grishan. The girl was on vacation with her parents at the beach.

Complete statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the attack on Sevastopol:

➡️Today at 12:15, a deliberate terrorist missile strike was carried out on the city of Sevastopol with five American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles equipped with cluster warheads;

➡️During the missile attack, four American ATACMS missiles were intercepted by air defense forces on duty;

➡️The detonation of the fifth American missile's fragmentation warhead in the air resulted in numerous casualties among the civilian population of Sevastopol;

➡️All flight missions for American ATACMS operational-tactical missiles are programmed by American specialists based on their own satellite reconnaissance data;

➡️Therefore, the responsibility for the deliberate missile strike on the civilians of Sevastopol primarily lies with Washington, which supplied this weapon to Ukraine, as well as with the Kiev regime, from whose territory this strike was launched;

➡️Such actions will not remain unanswered.

💥🇷🇺 The U.S. Air Force RQ-4B Global Hawk, which coordinated strikes on Sevastopol today, is still flying in the vicinity of Crimea.

The attack, using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, killed five people, including three children.

Several children are still fighting for their lives and are being transferred to Moscow for intensive care.

June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Crimea.

the Telegraph had an article saying these were Ukraine ATACMs, response to that:

Ukrainian ATACMS?

So Ukraine is complaining that the U.S. won't allow them to strike deep into Russia with ATACMS. How is the U.S. preventing them from doing that?

If they are Ukrainian ATACMS, then why are they complaining about this? Or are they American ATACMS?