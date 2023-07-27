BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Digital riot"! VIDEO SHOCK
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
0
64 views • 07/27/2023

"Digital riot"! VIDEO SHOCK causes concern about the decisions made for Greece,

See what is allegedly coming into our lives.

The Australian senator, Alex Adits warned a few months ago about the digital age that is coming, which, in addition to the given and necessary convenience, in order to be accepted, may also hide dark aspects!

As he has stated:

"Australian cities are becoming digital surveillance zones with so-called Smart City programs spreading across the country along with invasive technologies such as facial recognition cameras, smart license plate readers, light poles, smart cars, smart grids, smart neighborhoods, smart homes and smart devices all connected to wireless networks (s.b. The state will be able to intervene at any time and reduce the use of energy, when this is deemed necessary)

The infrastructure is being built for future (new type) lockdowns! Traffic, digital wallets will be tracked and you will get a digital score.”

