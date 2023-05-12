BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Savanah Hernandez Corrects Lies Being Told at US Southern Border: Illegals Mass for Catch & Release
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • 05/12/2023

Illegals mass at Border Gate 42 in El Paso for Catch and Release into America through 2027 while the left and their Fake News Media shills deceive you to think otherwise.

𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘧𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘨 '𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘯 𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘱𝘴𝘦' 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘭: https://madmaxworld.tv/channel/southern-border-collapse

#BidenBorderInvasion

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
infowarstexasimmigrationowen shroyerborderborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationjoe bidensouthern borderbidenborder patrolillegal immigrantel pasous border patrolsavanah hernandezcatch and releasetitle 42biden border invasion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy