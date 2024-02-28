America Is Following in China’s Footsteps. Here’s How We Stop It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America Is Following in China’s Footsteps. Here’s How We Stop ItSurvivor of Mao's China tells Tucker Carlson the US is heading toward communism after rearing generations of 'Marxists' now running schools and colleges: 'It must be stopped!'
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13133293/Mao-China-Tucker-Carlson-communism.html