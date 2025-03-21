Fear vs. Faith

We have an enemy in Satan and he isn’t just content to kill Christians, he wants to wipe out humanity and fill hell with the hated creatures that are made in the image of God. The Devil has been defeated but that doesn’t mean he is down and out.

The Bible describes him as a roaring lion who is running loose and seeking someone to devour. It is therefore vital to be serious because our spiritual effort can and will affect the fate of men and women around us. Life isn’t a game and yet that is exactly how most people treat their existence. The only problem is that we don’t get to undo our actions.

Meanwhile, the Devil and his minions have managed to intimidate the majority of Christians through fear, but the Bible says that the perfect love casts out fear. God has not given us the spirit of torment; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. In other words, God doesn’t want us to be afraid.

The only limits God has are the ones we impose on Him. If you are what you eat, then you also are what you focus on. As a man thinks, so he becomes. Moving from theory to reality is challenging but God will reward your faith and the effort you put toward your walk with Him.

