Truth and Righteousness

Stop idolizing dead people.

For those of you who will say that Jesus is dead; spiritual things are not understood by our carnal mind. Jesus is very much alive that is why many people are so antichrist and do not want to hear his name being preached. You would think you have a weapon attacking them but if you talking rubbish cursing, they will have nothing to say to you. People do not fight against hearing about a dead person, they fight against hearing about the living. You will not lose your job talking about a dead person but you will lose your job talking about Jesus.