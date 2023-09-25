BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 301 - Inquisition
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
72 views • 09/25/2023

INQUISITION is both an IDEA and a CULTURAL MINDSET. It is even more importantly also a HIGHLY ORGANIZED PROGRAM aimed at the extermination of OPPONENTS. It is VIOLENTLY OPPOSITIONAL in the EXTREME! We need to look at the EVOLUTION of INQUISITION over the last 2000 years. This TERRIBLE VIOLENCE is what is being described in Daniel chapter 7 verse 7, which declares, “After this I saw in the night visions, and behold a fourth beast, dreadful and terrible, and strong exceedingly; and it had great iron teeth: it devoured and brake in pieces, and stamped the residue with the feet of it: and it was diverse from all the beasts that were before it; and it had ten horns.” ROMAN INTOLERANCE of any opposition to its plans for WORLD HEGEMONY is POWERED and DRIVEN by INQUISITION.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Eleven Pages - 312 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 312 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Joe the street preacher can be found at:

You tube - https://www.youtube.com/@thedaysareevil

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/j0elillie

Rumble - rumble.com/user/timesuchasthis

BitChute - bitchute.com/channel/h5b98Ymp


“The Horrors of the Church and Its Holy Inquisition”


http://churchandstate.org.uk/2016/04/the-horrors-of-the-church-and-its-holy-inquisition/


sourced originally from:


“The Horrors Of The Church And It’s Holy Inquisition”


https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/vatican/esp_vatican29.htm


Jesuits Behind Politics


https://amazingdiscoveries.org/S-deception-Jesuits_French_Reformation_Hitler



Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionbabylonculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
