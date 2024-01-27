Sunlight, Daylight & the Moon Phases - Noble Gases Light Up our World

This is a compilation of good, short videos, which shows you how the noble gases light up our world. We are electrical beings who live in an Electrical Realm...
here are links to the original videos:
HOW SUNLIGHT, DAYLIGHT & THE MOON PHASES WORK
Daylight Our Noble Gas Atmosphere, The Sun is a Tesla Coil.
The others were clipped from fascistbook videos, so no links
1 Corinthians 3
18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise.
19 For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness.
20 And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.
21 Therefore let no man glory in men. For all things are yours;
22 Whether Paul, or Apollos, or Cephas, or the world, or life, or death, or things present, or things to come; all are yours;
23 And ye are Christ's; and Christ is God's.
