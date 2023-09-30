Yahweh Derangement Syndrome: Deconstructing The Devil's Greatest Trick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almost 2,000 years ago, Saint Marcion of Sinope and Pope Pius I stood inside a marble foyer in Rome and hurled invectives at each other - each castigating the other with charges of being a wild-eyed heretic. It was a showdown that would forever change the course of Christianity and continues to impact people to this day.
Show notes and links:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_Pius_I https://www.marcionitechurch.org/saintmarcion.html https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/vatican.html https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yahweh https://pre-nicene.org/radio.html (Morning mass) Q&A: How do we recognize the difference between 'Yahweh' and God as revealed to us only through Christ? https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDfH7u-M4kPyOHw2JSMV6kUyHfsi5XN7U How did Marcion compile the first Christian bible in 144 A.D.? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBPOXMF4yYk What else do we know about the origins of the Gospel of The Lord written by the apostle Paul? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bwZbV93Fkw Other resources: Pre-Nicene Christianity Free Bookstore https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PreNicene_TV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@prenicenetv Roku: PCTV