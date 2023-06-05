© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】After NFSC member Maomao Tu learned the truth about the Tiananmen Square Massacre, she realized that she had lived in lies spread by the CCP. That’s why she was determined to leave Communist China. Her experience confirmed Miles Guo’s revelation about the Tiananmen Square Massacre.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】新中国联邦人卯卯兔表示，在了解了关于8964的真相后，她发现自己生活在中共的谎言中，于是下决心离开中共国！而她的经历恰好验证了郭先生关于8964的爆料！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平