Either you receive God's grace or God's plagues

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, October 12, 2024.





With our minds, we make plans and decisions. None decision is greater than your decision to accept or to reject Yeshua, Emmanuel or Jesus Christ as your Lord, God, King and Savior. That decision of accepting OR to reject Christ will have an EVERLASTING impact on you.





Upon your acceptance of Christ as your Lord, God, King and Savior, you accept Christ’s Divinity as the Son of God and as God manifested in the flesh. You put Christ first in your life above everyone and everything else. Christ truly becomes your God, King and Savior by recognizing what He did on the cross by dying on our behalf for our sins and sins represent the transgression of any of God’s holy ten commandments.





Through what Christ did on the cross by dying on our behalf for our sins, Yeshua reconciled us to God since our sins separate us from God according to Isaiah 59:2. And upon accepting Christ, we become new creatures in Christ. The transformation is progressive as the Holy Spirit moves us and transforms us to reject our old ways and to accept Christ’s ways including His love, mercy, compassion and to OBEY what He says in the pages of the Bible.





On the flip side of the coin, when people decide to reject or to not believe in Christ as the Son of God, as God manifested in the flesh, as the Messiah, as their Lord, King and Savior, they are condemning themselves and God’s grace and protection will NOT be upon them.





Exodus 7 to Exodus 11 speaks of God sending 10 plagues against Egypt for their unbelief and rejection of Him.

In the same way Egypt received 10 plagues from God because of their unbelief, an unbelieving humanity will receive the 7 last plagues of a just but offended God in Revelation 16.





God is offering humanity His grace, His mercy, His salvation, His love and eternal life through Christ Jesus our Lord. What more do you want? If you persist to reject Christ Who is full of grace, truth and love, there will come a time when God’s judgment will come upon humanity as per Hebrews 10:27 and you’ll be counted as those who will be unjust and filthy in the eyes of God in Revelation 22:11.





The choice is yours: either you embrace God’s amazing grace offered to those who love God, who have faith in Him, who keep His holy ten commandments of love and on whom sin has no dominion over them OR you remain in your sins and in your unbelief and you’ll be part of the second death as per Revelation 21:8.

For your sake, please make the right choice.





