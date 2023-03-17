BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At the press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, the spokesperson paused for a few seconds when asked by Reuters about Mr. Miles Guo's so-called "$1 billion fraud"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
946 followers
0
03/17/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2bpj1634a0

03/16/2023 At the press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, the spokesperson paused for a few seconds when asked by Reuters about Mr. Miles Guo's so-called "$1 billion fraud". Subsequently, they also twisted a few words of his statement when they released a transcript of the press conference on their official website.Why is the CCP so scared of Mr. Miles Guo?


03/16/2023 在中共外交部新闻发布会上，对于路透社关于郭文贵先生所谓“10亿美元的诈骗罪”的提问，发言人停了好几秒之后，不仅没敢回答问题，而且连话都说不清楚了。随后外交部官网上的文字稿还对发言人简短的几个字进行了修改。为什么中共如此惧怕郭文贵先生?


bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
