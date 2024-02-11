BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
17
5873 views • 02/11/2024

UK HAS A PROBLEM: Excess deaths are up a staggering 22% among 1 to 14-year-olds.

Notably, this trend didn’t start until “the magic juice started to be issued to children later in 2021.”

2020: 9 percent fewer deaths than expected

2021: 7 percent fewer deaths than expected

2022: 16 percent MORE deaths than expected

2023: 22 percent MORE deaths than expected


Furthermore, “Figures from the Office for National Statistics show about 10% more deaths (across all age groups) than expected since April this year.”

UK health officials believe “circulatory diseases and diabetes are ... behind the increase.”

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
