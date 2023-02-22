THE EXISTENTIAL THREAT TO RUSSIA IS THE WEST'S "CUT AND PASTE, RINSE AND REPEAT" TEMPLATE FOR REGIME CHANGE, BUT IT IS NOT GOING TO WORK THIS TIME

The axe is laid at the root. It's not going to work this time. IT IS NOT REALLY ABOUT PRESERVING DEMOCRACY IN UKRAINE. Exposing the west's "rinse and repeat" model of destabilizing nations and then instituting regime change, and the business model of destruction, rebuilding, and then issuing a new national fiat currency after the victims make a downpayment to the IMF with their gold reserves. Russia knows that it is not about Ukraine. The west wants to "regime change" Russia, and Ukraine is the staging area that the west wants to use, and this is why Russia knows it must fight this battle in Ukraine. Meanwhile, westerners are duped into believing that supporting Ukraine means defending "democracy", but nothing could be further from the truth.

